Man arrested in 22-year-old Arkansas woman's cold case murder 16 years ago

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Oregon in the cold case murder of a young woman in Arkansas 16 years ago.

William Miller was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with killing 22-year-old college student Rebekah Christian Gould in 2004 in Guion, a small town on the White River in Izard County, police said. They announced the arrest Monday.

Gould had gone to Guon to visit friends and police say she was killed during a struggle in the home where she was staying, the Baxter Bulletin reported. Her cause of death was believed to be a single blow to the head. Searchers found her body a week later at the bottom of a 35-foot embankment off a highway.

Izard County Sheriff Jack Yancey told KAIT-TV that Miller became a suspect a few months ago.

“At that time, he was actually living in the Philippines,” Yancey said, according to the station. “Just very, very recently came back to the states in Oregon where he lived up there."

He said an agent with the Arkansas State Police armed with that information, flew out there and interviewed him.

The sheriff said over the course of the interview the agent “developed enough information that we could file charges.”

Police announced Miller’s arrest without saying how he became a suspect or if they came up with a motive.

They said at the time of the murder Miller was visiting Izard County from Texas.

In 2018, the investigation into Gould’s death became the focus of a multipart podcast, "Hell and Gone."

That year Gould's father talked about his daughter on the “The Dr. Oz Show,” the Baxter Bulletin reported.

“She was a truly beautiful spirit," Larry Gould, a dentist, said. "She was filled with love and kindness. She had a huge heart. She would do anything for anybody at any time,”