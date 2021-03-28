Expand / Collapse search
Shooting
Published

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers

Authorities are encouraging the public to avoid the area until further notice

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
A 33-year-old male suspect has been arrested Sunday evening after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers. 

According to a tweet from the park's official Twitter account, the suspect randomly started firing at park rangers. No injuries have been reported.  

The park's main park road, SR 9336, was immediately closed for public safety. The town of Flamingo was advised to shelter in place. 

At approximately 9:07 p.m., officials said the suspect had been located and taken into custody and that more details about the incident would be released soon. 

In addition, officials urged the public to continue to avoid the area until further notice. 

