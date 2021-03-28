Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers

A 33-year-old male suspect has been arrested Sunday evening after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers.

BALTIMORE GROCERY STORE SHOOTING LEAVES TWO DEAD, ONE HURT

According to a tweet from the park's official Twitter account, the suspect randomly started firing at park rangers. No injuries have been reported.

The park's main park road, SR 9336, was immediately closed for public safety. The town of Flamingo was advised to shelter in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At approximately 9:07 p.m., officials said the suspect had been located and taken into custody and that more details about the incident would be released soon.

In addition, officials urged the public to continue to avoid the area until further notice.