CRIME
Published

Florida man dumped dirt on girlfriend's borrowed car with front-end loader: police

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Florida man allegedly damaged a white Cadillac after he dumped a bunch of dirt with a front-end loader after his girlfriend showed up to his job Friday in the borrowed car.

Hunter Mills, 20, was arrested at an excavating company in Crestview, Fla., and charged with criminal mischief.

A Florida man dumped dirt on his girlfriend's borrowed Cadillac. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Mills' girlfriend went to the excavating company after he told her that he wanted to talk.

Hunter Mills was arrested for dumping dirt on her girlfriend's borrowed car, police said. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

“She arrived in a white 2010 Cadillac belonging to someone else. After she refused to answer a question, the defendant used a front-end loader and dumped a bucket full of dirt on the roof of the driver side half of the car,” the sheriff's office said.

The girlfriend was not injured but the driver’s side window was open. This caused dirt to fill up the air vents, center console, and power windows, the office said.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the damaged Caddy on Twitter.