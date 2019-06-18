Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after allegedly rushing Phoenix airport security checkpoint, injuring security officers

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two security officers with the Transportation Security Administration were injured Tuesday when a man allegedly attempted to rush a security checkpoint in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in Terminal 4, KNXV-TV reported. Security officers and Phoenix police officers intervened and he was arrested.

A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly rushing a security checkpoint at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and injuring Transportation Security Administration officers.  (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our TSOs is unacceptable," a TSA statement said. "We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. We continue to monitor the safety and health of the TSOs involved in this incident and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

One TSA officer was taken to a hospital and the other to an urgent care facility, according to the news station. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The man taken into custody has not been identified. Airport officials referred questions about the incident to the TSA.

The TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on Tuesday.