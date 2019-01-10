Expand / Collapse search
Man ate Louisiana State University student's pet fish, cops say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Maxwell Taffin, 21, allegedly ate a woman's pet fish in 2016.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after admitting he ate a woman’s pet betta fish in a Louisiana State University dorm room more than two years ago, police said.

The incident occurred in October 2016 after a woman allowed Maxwell Taffin, then 18 years old, and two of his friends to stay in her dorm during the weekend of the LSU-Ole Miss football game, WBRZ-TV reported, citing an arrest warrant.

As he was leaving, Taffin allegedly told the woman to check her fish tank -- at which point the woman noticed her fish was missing, according to WWL-TV. Later, Taffin allegedly texted the woman a picture of the fish covered in feces along with the message: “found your fish.”

Taffin told LSU police he swallowed the fish, WBRZ-TV reported, citing the affidavit.

“Yeah, I'll be honest with you. I ate the fish,” he reportedly told officers.

He was later asked to appear at the campus police department for a criminal summons, but failed to do so and was subsequently charged with animal cruelty and improper telephone communications.

