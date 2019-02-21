Man claiming appointment with Trump strikes Secret Service officer outside White House, authorities say

A man claiming he had an appointment with President Trump and wanted to "bring peace to the world," was arrested this week after allegedly striking a Secret Service officer outside the White House, according to court documents.

Authorities say Christopher Henry Alexander Davis, 29, of Herndon, Va., was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Monday after allegedly breaching a security perimeter and engaging in a physical struggle with officers when they attempted to handcuff him, a report said.

Davis "struck (the officer) with his right forearm to the left side of the (officer's) face and nose," according to a court filing from a Secret Service officer, Washington's WRC-TV reported.

The suspect was charged with assault, resisting arrest and attempting to enter a restricted building or grounds, the Washington Post reported.

After Davis was in custody, he repeatedly told officers he had an appointment to see the president to discuss the border wall and the "Green New Deal," the paper reported, citing an affidavit.

“Davis states he wished no harm on the President but stated that, ‘I want to help bring peace to the world,’ ” the affidavit said.

The court document also quotes Davis as saying that he suffers from bipolar disorder and that he was so focused on meeting with Trump that he did not hear the officers’ demands, according to the Post.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for injuries to his head and abrasions to his hands.

The Secret Service officer suffered multiple injuries to her face and a contusion on her left knee, the report said.

Both the Secret Service and Davis’ defense attorney did not immediately return requests for comment, according to WRC-TV. Davis is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday, the report said.