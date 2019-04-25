Man allegedly hid in ex-girlfriend’s Pittsburgh attic for weeks; faces burglary charges

A man who had allegedly been hiding out in his ex-girlfriend’s Pittsburgh home is now facing burglary charges, officials said.

Cary Michael Cocuzzi’s ex-girlfriend, who had a protection from abuse order against Cocuzzi, discovered her ex in her bedroom Saturday, authorities said.

The woman, who was not identified, told WPXI she saw signs around her home someone else was inside with her, such as when she discovered a blanket on the floor even though she hadn't left it there.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN KILLED FOLLOWING 'HORRIBLE' MEAT GRINDER INCIDENT: OFFICIAL

"I feel like this is going to affect me for the rest of my life," she told WPXI. “I had an intuition about it but I ignored it, I brushed it aside. I didn’t want to seem paranoid. But I should have trusted my instincts because I was right.”

Cocuzzi, 31, allegedly grabbed the woman, put a hand over her mouth and told her "Get over here," according to the criminal complaint.

However, she pushed him away and was able to make it outside, where her terrified screams spurred several neighbors to call 911, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When police arrived and searched the home, they reported Cocuzzi was still there. They said he told officers he was homeless and had been sneaking in and out of the house for about two weeks.

The woman told the media outlet she was thankful her daughters were not at the residence at the time of the incident.

Cocuzzi is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and a preliminary hearing is slated for May 2. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.