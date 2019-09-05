Man acquitted of manslaughter in 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36; jury deadlocked for 2nd suspect

A man was acquitted of manslaughter Thursday and a jury deadlocked for a second suspect in the trial over the fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, California, which killed 36 people in December 2016.

Max Harris, 29, was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter after an emotional three-month trial. He faced 39 years in prison.

Jurors could not reach a verdict for Derick Almena, 49, a property manager and leaseholder in the building, on the same charge.

"Jurors are hopelessly deadlocked. I must declare a mistrial," Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson said.

Thursday's announcement marked an end to a years-long rollercoaster that involved two trials.

The fire broke out during an electric music party at the warehouse. The building was packed with flammable material, furniture, pianos, rugs, had no smoke detectors and only two exits.

Many of the 36 who died during the fire on Dec. 2, 2016, were trapped on the building's illegally constructed second floor and had little chance to escape. They all died of smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors alleged that Almena failed to provide safety equipment for the building.

Both men pleaded guilty to 36 counts of manslaughter during the first criminal trial last summer, but a judge blocked the plea deal after families of the victims called the proposed sentences too lenient. Almena was slated to be sentenced to nine years in prison and Harris to six years.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.