Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Man accused of shooting deputy makes court appearance

Associated Press
This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. – A central Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant has made his first court appearance.

Floyd E. Brown of Springfield is charged with first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner. The deputy was shot Thursday at a hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Brown fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed along an interstate about 170 miles away, sparking a standoff. He was eventually arrested on murder charges.

The 39-year-old Brown did not enter a plea Monday before Magistrate Judge Iain D. Johnston, who set a March 20 preliminary hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci sought detention for Brown. Defense attorney Paul Gaziano didn't object.

A funeral will be held Wednesday for the 35-year-old Keltner.