Man accused of robbing Ohio tax business day after filing taxes

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A suspected armed robber allegedly held up the same tax service where he filed his taxes the day before, police said. 

Maybe he couldn’t wait for his refund?

A man who filed his income taxes in Toledo, Ohio, returned to the same store the next day and held the accountant who filed his taxes at gunpoint during a robbery, police said.

Authorities said Terrence L. Conley, 44, walked into Liberty Tax Service on Wednesday afternoon wearing a red wig and holding a handgun. He approached Matthew Lammon, the accountant, and allegedly put the weapon to his back and demanded money.

Lammon was forced to the back of the store and gave Conley an envelope with an undisclosed amount of cash inside, the Toledo Blade newspaper reported. Lammon told police he recognized the suspect as Conley because he filed his taxes on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly fled through the front door, according to the paper. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.