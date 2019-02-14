Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of killing Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

Associated Press
Timothy Nelson holds an American flag in front of Oak Creek Assembly of God Church in Oak Creek, Wis., showing support for the first responders on the day of Officer Matthew Rittner's funeral, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Rittner was killed in the line of duty Feb. 6. It is the sixth first-responder funeral that Nelson, who works at a senior care facility, has attended in the past 12 months. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

MILWAUKEE – A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons has pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Fricke entered the pleas to three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, Thursday in a Milwaukee County courtroom packed with law enforcement officers. The court appearance comes a day after thousands of people honored slain Officer Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer's police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.

Fricke waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set to determine probable cause. He has been jailed on $1 million bond. A trial was scheduled for July 8.