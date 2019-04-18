Man charged with murder for allegedly killing daughter, niece he may have fathered child with: report

A man accused of killing his teenage daughter and niece in December was indicted on two capital murder charges, local media reported.

Abdool Zaman, 39, was indicted by a grand jury in Henrico, Va., on “two counts of capital murder,” WTVR reported. The media outlet reported that Zaman also faces charges over the “use of a firearm in the commission of a felony first and second offense.” He was previously charged with second-degree murder.

Zaman was accused of shooting his daughter Vanessa, 18, and his niece Leona Samlall, 18, while the pair were walking near an apartment complex in Highland Springs, Va., on Dec. 13.

Vanessa Zaman had left her mother’s home on Long Island, N.Y., to live with her estranged father in Florida. Her mother, Saveeta Barnes, told the media outlet in December that Abdool Zaman and Samlall, his niece, had a child together. He and Samlall were living in Orlando when Vanessa Zaman moved in, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Vanessa Zaman reportedly was worried about Samlall’s safety and left Florida to live with Samlall’s mother and stepfather in Virginia. Abdool Zaman allegedly followed the two teens to the apartment complex.

Following the incident, Abdool Zaman, fled to Queens, N.Y., where he was captured on Dec. 18, WTVR reported. He fought extradition to Virginia but was transported to the state on March 28 after losing a challenge in court.

Barnes told Newsday in January she hoped Zaman “gets the death penalty.”

"It’s what he deserves,” she said.