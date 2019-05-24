Man accused in multiple subway brake-pulling incidents arrested, officials say

A man accused of pulling the emergency brake on New York City subway trains several times during the last three months was arrested Friday, officials said.

Isaiah Thompson, 23, of Brooklyn, is accused of riding in the back of the trains whizzing around Manhattan, before infiltrating the operator’s cab and pulling the emergency brake, according to the NYPD.

Officials believe Thompson could be behind at least 40 brake-related incidents since March, according to NBC New York.

Police are also on the lookout for potential copycats -- or accomplices who worked with the suspect, according to FOX5 New York.

The MTA on Wednesday made the public aware of the serial brake-puller.

“We suspect someone has intentionally disrupted thousands of commutes on the 2/3 lines today by activating multiple trains’ emergency brakes,” the MTA’s NYCT Subway Twitter account wrote, adding that anyone should direct message them with tips about the culprit.

New York City Transit President Andy Byford call the brake-pulling drama “stupid.”

“It’s stupid and selfish, and we intend to nail them,” he said.

Thompson faces reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing charges, according to NBC New York.