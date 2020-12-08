WATCH: Chaos erupts inside Atlanta mall after gun goes off while man is adjusting his pants

A man accidentally fired a gun inside an Atlanta mall while "adjusting his pants" Saturday, sending shoppers fleeing for cover.

The gunshot occurred inside a Nieman Marcus store, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"Witnesses initially indicated there may have been a dispute occurring between two individuals when they heard a shot fired. However, officers have uncovered additional information showing there was no dispute related to this," a spokesperson for APD said in a statement. "Instead, a male was walking through the store and adjusting his pants when the firearm he had in his waistband discharged."

No one was injured, and the male suspect ran from the scene. He has not been located.

A video posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of the accidental discharge as people run out of the food court.

It is the seventh time that gunshots have been reported at the mall this year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta Police Department, which has a mini precinct inside the Lenox Square mall, is recommending that people leave their guns at home when shopping.

"We urge gun owners to be responsible and we would recommend they leave their firearms at home while they are out shopping in public areas," a spokesperson or the police department said in a statement. "Instances like this are unacceptable and we expect more from those who choose to carry firearms."

