Man, 42, accused of plot to shoot up Salt Lake City mall, movie theater

A 42-year-old Salt Lake City man faces a terrorism threat charge after police say he plotted a mass shooting at the City Creek Center mall.

Jail records show Jack Harry Stiles was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Monday and remains there on $1 million bail. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.

West Valley City police say they were tipped off to the plans by a Salt Lake County hospital crisis worker, who said Stiles described detailed plans to "kill as many people as possible" on Sept. 25, which is the anniversary of his mother's death.

Police say Stiles later told them he wanted to gun down people at the mall during lunch before shooting up a movie theater and wiring a bomb underneath a public bus.