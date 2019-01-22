Man, 27, arrested after allegedly threatening to kill women because he’s a virgin: report

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Utah after he allegedly threatened to kill as “many girls” as he sees because he is still a virgin, reports said.

Christopher Wayne Cleary was arrested in the town of Provo. He was allegedly posting the threats on Facebook, Fox 13 reported, citing court documents.

"All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that,” he allegedly posted. “All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I'm 27 years old and I've never had a girlfriend before and I'm still a virgin, this is why I'm planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I'm ready to die and all the girls the (sic) turned me down is (sic) going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see."

Police searching for missing woman last seen at Boston bar

He allegedly told a detective that he was not thinking clearly when he posted the message.

The report said FBI agents in Colorado were able to track the IP address to a McDonalds in Utah. He was booked on one count of threat of terrorism and a violation of probation. The Denver Post reported that he is serving a three-year probation after a felony conviction for stalking and making a repeated communication of domestic violence.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Denver Post reported that he talked about suicide during the interview with police.

“He talked about handcuffing himself to a tree in the middle of nowhere where no one could hear him scream as a means of killing himself,” the paper reported, citing a probable cause statement says.