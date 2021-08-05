Majority of NY Assembly ready to back Cuomo impeachment proceedings, report says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Majority of NY Assembly ready to back Cuomo impeachment proceedings: report

If New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t resign following the state attorney general’s report this week that found the governor sexually harassed 11 women, a majority of state Assembly members are reportedly prepared to start impeachment proceedings.

At least 86 Assembly members – more than half the total of 150 – have either publicly said or told The Associated Press they would be in favor of taking that step to remove Cuomo in the wake of the latest bombshell against him.

Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation began after several women came forward to accuse Cuomo of harassment earlier this year.

As recently as last year, Cuomo was a prominent voice in the Democratic Party and lauded for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but the tidal wave of allegations and accusations he downplayed the number of coronavirus nursing home deaths has left him with few supporters.

State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, called on the Assembly to return to session "immediately" to begin impeachment proceedings.

"There is no measure left to hide the truth. The governor broke the law so we must hold him accountable," Kim said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Rubio's chilling warning: China has weaponized US ‘corporate lust for profits'

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Wednesday that China has weaponized a "corporate lust for profits" against the U.S.

"It is time to wake up" and look at corporate America’s reliance on the Chinese Communist Party, Rubio said during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

"U.S. corporations are so desperate to have access to the Chinese market that they’ll lead costly boycotts in an American state that passes a law that they don’t like," Rubio said. "American companies have actually fired Americans who live in America for saying or writing something that China doesn’t like."

Rubio pointed to several instances where American businesses fired employees, removed certain articles of clothing from U.S. shelves, and severed ties to other U.S. businesses due to CCP pressure.

He warned that China’s threat to U.S. interests expands beyond corporate control and amounts to the "biggest illegal wealth transfer from one nation to another in the history of mankind.

"The long arm of China is not some futuristic threat, it’s already here," Rubio said. "China is stealing between $300 and $600 billion a year of American technology and intellectual property." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



California recall candidates slam Newsom, take shots at each other in first debate

Republican candidates hoping to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in September's recall election participated in their first debate Wednesday, trading barbs and taking shots against the man first elected in 2018.

The four participants -- John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose --- claimed Newsom had failed in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing businesses to close and allowing housing costs to soar.

Republicans Caitlyn Jenner and Larry Elder declined invitations to join the debate, according FOX 11 of Los Angeles, which televised the event. Newsom did not respond to an invitation from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, which hosted the debate, ABC News reported.

The evening focused on conservative issues like building more water storage, restraining state powers and slowing the flow of taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Mike Pompeo described the haunting possibility of another lockdown due to COVID-19 in the U.S., saying "to go to the kinds of lockdowns that are happening around the world would make no sense for the United States."

"There’s scant evidence that these lockdowns do a whole lotta good," Pompeo said during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle," adding "And we know they do a whole lotta damage to the economy and the mental health of the people that live there."

"It saddens me when I see Democrat governors and even Democrats in Washington, D.C., who want to head down that path, who want to back to lockdowns – back to the kind of things we tried."

