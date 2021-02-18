Major winter storm is crawling across Eastern US

Another major winter storm is crawling across the Eastern third of the country with a plethora of hazards.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and severe weather will be possible over sections of the Southeast and Florida while ice and snow will make travel difficult if not impossible over parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Between a quarter to a half-inch of ice will be possible from parts of North Carolina up into Virginia. Dangerous driving conditions, power outage failures and tree damage will be some of the hazards there over the next 24 hours.

Freezing rain and or snow will also fall across parts of the 1-95 corridor from D.C. to Philadelphia.

Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches will be possible from the Lower Hudson Valley to New England, while snow showers will linger through Saturday across the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the frigid, dangerously cold air is going to take some time to retreat especially across the south. The temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average for a wide swath of the plains, which is not helpful for those who have been without power or heat for days.

Another round of rain and snow will move into the Northwest from Northern California into Washington state. There will be 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and upward of a foot of snow for the mountains.