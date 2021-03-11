Major winter storm to slam Colorado and surrounding states, dumping feet of snow

The Denver area is forecast to be walloped with potentially more than 2 feet of snow this weekend as the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska to prepare for a major winter storm.

Winter Storm Watches are now in effect in counties across all three states ahead of the blast of wintry weather, which is expected to last from Friday afternoon through late Sunday night. In Colorado, the NWS is currently predicting up to 24 inches of snow in Denver, up to 30 near Boulder and Fort Collins and as much as 48 inches in certain mountain elevations.

"Heavy, wet snow could cause power outages, nearly impossible travel conditions in spots," it warned in an advisory, adding that wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state.

The winter storm also has the potential to be among the biggest ever to hit Denver.

The current snowfall record there is 45.7 inches in December 1913, followed by 31.8 inches in March 2003. Numerous other storms there have dropped around 2 feet of snow.

For this upcoming storm, in Wyoming, the NWS is forecasting total snow accumulations of up to 32 inches in and around cities like Cheyenne, noting that wind gusts of 45 mph and "blizzard conditions" are possible.

A storm that passed through Wyoming on Wednesday already dumped 15 inches of snow on Casper Mountain, farther north, according to the NWS.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the NWS added. "The hazardous conditions could impact travel Thursday evening through Sunday."

In western Nebraska, cities like Scottsbluff could also see up to 25 inches of snow, the NWS says.