Great Plains, East warm up as heavy snow slams Northwest

After a chilly winter storm smacked Texas and other parts of the Gulf Coast, a newly-formed atmospheric event will dump snow, rain and more on the Pacific Northwest this week.

Residents can expect to see heavy precipitation and potential flooding over the next couple of days as a slow low-pressure system moves East.

WINTER STORM MOVES INTO THE MISSISSIPPI VALLEY AFTER DUMPING SNOW IN TEXAS

According to the National Weather Service, moderate flash flood warnings are in place for both coastal and inland areas of the Northwest.

California, Oregon and Washington are all expecting several inches of rain.

Spokane's KHQ reported Tuesday that damaging gusts could fell trees and widespread power outages are possible.

Heavy snowfall will be a concern for the Cascade Range and Northern Rocky Mountains through mid-week, where more than a foot of snow is predicted.

High wind advisories will also take effect for Montana and Colorado's Front Range as the system moves.

To the East, states will see a major warmup, with temperatures shifting to 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Over parts of the Northern and Central Plains, some spots may reach up to 30 degrees above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Afterward, another cold front is expected to hit the Midwest, Plains and Eastern Great lakes with more wintry conditions.