Maine school teacher disappears without a trace

A desperate search for a Maine elementary school teacher missing since Sunday has so far resulted in more questions than clues.

Kristin Westra, 47, of North Yarmouth, was last seen at her home by her husband, Jay Westra, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Jay Westra said he woke up Monday morning with his wife nowhere to be found -- even though her vehicle, cellphone and keys were still in the house, police said. Westra then drove to the fire station to report her missing, according to the Portland Press Herald.

It was “too soon” to determine if Kristin Westra’s disappearance was suspicious, Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist said Tuesday. Several detectives from the sheriff’s office and the state police spent the day chasing tips, interviewing family and friends and investigating the woman’s life, the paper reported.

The search for Westra was “tentative at this point, based on the information that has come into us,” Holmquist said. Due to inclement weather and information officials didn't reveal detectives said the search may not continue Wednesday.

Eric Rohrbach, Westra’s brother, told ABC News his sister would be the “last person that would do something like this.” He told the Portland Press Herald that police were trying to figure out his sister’s state of mind the night she disappeared, despite no history of mental health issues or sleep medication.

“It’s incredibly surreal. It’s something out of a nightmare,” Rohrbach told the newspaper. “It’s a horrible situation to think that she’s immobilized somewhere in the woods. But there’s a huge party searching for her.”

Rohrbach said Westra is known to work out early, but for her to leave without telling anyone was something she wouldn’t do. He said she had no plans to leave home early Monday, but had a doctor’s appointment and was going to hang out with friends later in the day.

He said his sister was facing stress at home and due to remodeling at Chebeague Island School, where she teaches. Rohrbach said her husband told him Westra was having trouble sleeping the night she disappeared, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Westra is described as a female with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 140 pounds and is 5-10. It wasn’t clear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. She has two children – a 9-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old stepson.