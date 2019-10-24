Maine man charged with murder after police find girlfriend’s body in basement: reports

A Maine man is facing murder charges after police found the body of his girlfriend in the basement of their home on Wednesday, according to reports.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found as 29-year-old Melissa Sousa, WMTW reported. Her longtime boyfriend, Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, is suspected of murdering her.

Sousa was last seen dropping off her twin daughters at a bus stop in Waterville on Tuesday morning, local station WGME reported.

Sousa’s friend and co-worker Tami Tims told the station that Sousa had a violent relationship with Lovejoy, whom she was allegedly thinking of leaving.

Tims said Lovejoy would tell Sousa: “Tick, tock, your time is coming,” and “I have two choices: It’s kill you or kill you.”

Tims also alleged that Lovejoy “threatened (Sousa) a lot with guns” and was generally abusive over the years.

Lovejoy was arrested Tuesday after police pulled him over in an SUV and found a loaded rifle in the vehicle, WGME reported.

He was booked at the Kennebec County Jail on $2,000 bail, New England Cable News reported. The Maine Attorney General’s Office charged him with murder on Thursday.

Lovejoy will make his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.