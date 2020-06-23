Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Maine has 23 new coronavirus cases, bringing current active cases to 449: report

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Maine had 23 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a report.

However, the state did not have any new coronavirus-related deaths, the Portland Press Herald reported.

In total, Maine has had 2,994 cases of COVID-19, 102 deaths and 339 hospitalizations, the newspaper reported, citing data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the state agency, there have been 2,443 total recoveries from the virus.

The Press Herald reported that the state currently has 449 active cases.

On Tuesday, Maine reported another 23 coronavirus cases in the state, but no new deaths since June 17. (iStock)

On Monday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ office announced the state would postpone reopening indoor service at bars, which had been scheduled for July 1.

The administration cited outbreaks in other states related to reopened bars for its decision.

However, bars are still allowed to reopen for outdoor service.

Before Mills’ office made the announcement, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah warned last week that bars “almost by definition are the opposite of physical distancing,” local news station WCSH reported.

"As always, we let the data, not the date, drive what we feel is best in order to protect public health and we will do so here in connection with bars," Shah said during a daily news briefing, according to the station.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber contributed to this report.