Mail carrier leaves mail on side of New Jersey road; quits job

A U.S. Postal Service worker abandoned bins of mail on the side of a road in south New Jersey before quitting, authorities said – and an image of the dumped deliveries has gone viral.

The piles of trashed mail date back to Aug. 8, but were discovered on Sunday in Pennsauken, NJ.com reported.

The mail was sent out for delivery from the Roxborough Station Post Office in Philadelphia, Special Agent Scott Balfour of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General told NJ.com.

The office was able to track down the employee who dumped the mail but learned the person resigned from their job on Sept. 8, Balfour said. The employee was not identified and a motive was not immediately known.

"We do not anticipate any further action against this individual," Balfour said. "The Roxborough Station Post Office is going to deliver the mail."

A photo of the dumped mail spread quickly online after a Facebook user posted a picture of the bins.

“If you’re looking for your mail it maybe [sic] on River Road by 36st Station…Share this post people information is out on the street,” the post read.