New 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California -- 1 day after largest temblor in decades

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit Southern California on Friday evening -- just a day after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that was the largest temblor in the region in two decades, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The newest earthquake’s epicenter was about 10 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., about 150 northeast of Los Angeles, near where Thursday's quake occurred. The Ridgecrest area has had more than 100 aftershocks since Thursday's earthquake and experts warn there could be more to come.

Thursday’s quake is now being considered a foreshock to Friday’s earthquake, the USGS said.

Ridgecrest, a city of about 29,000 residents, is home to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which was closed Friday for safety inspections following Thursday's quake.

Shaking on Friday evening was felt as far away as Las Vegas and Los Angeles and into northern Mexico. Multiple aftershocks have occurred since the quake. The USGS said there's a 5 percent chance a larger quake could still follow.

"Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely and that's what we're seeing right here," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said Friday. " The first one is often not the biggest one." The probability of a magnitude-6.0 or higher quake in the next week is at least 50 percent, Jones said.

She added that 20 years without a magnitude-6.0 or larger is not normal. Generally, they occur in California about every five years.

About 20 percent of earthquakes strike in both directions, which may have been the case Friday, Jones added.

"We don't get the 7's very often," she said.

A Summer League NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks in Las Vegas was suspended in the fourth quarter Friday when the scoreboard over the players began to sway.

Commentators at a Dodger Stadium game also reported feeling the earthquake.

Los Angeles International Airport reported on Twitter that no flights were delayed due to Friday evening's earthquake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told KCAL there have been no reports of injuries or serious damage in the county. In Kern County, near Ridgecrest, officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires," according to KABC.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 but was upgraded to a 7.1 by the USGS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.