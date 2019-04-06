Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Maggots, mice fall into California prison dining hall

By DON THOMPSON | Associated Press
In this undated photo provided by the Prison Law Office, a non-profit public interest law firm that provides free legal services to prison inmates, is a dining hall where damaged ceiling tiles have been removed at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, Calif. California is spending $260 million over four years to repair leaking roofs and clear dangerous mold that imperils more than two dozen deteriorating prisons. An inmate lawsuit over the conditions says the repairs aren't moving fast enough. (Prison Law Office via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Maggots and mice have fallen onto inmates' dining tables at a California state prison where holes in the roof also allow rain and bird droppings to seep through and streak the walls

California is spending a quarter-billion dollars to repair leaking roofs and clear dangerous mold as it tries to eat into more than $1 billion worth of overdue maintenance.

But an inmate lawsuit says it's not moving fast enough.

Ten California prisons have had roofs replaced or are awaiting their turn.

But that leaves 18 more needing roof replacements and repairs.

Aside from spawning mold, corrections officials blame leaking roofs for shorting out electrical systems, including lights, fire alarm control panels and fire suppression systems.

A judge is deciding whether to close one prison's dining hall.