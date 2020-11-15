Trump supporters harassed, attacked at MAGA march in DC amid clashes with counter-protesters; arrests made

More than 20 people were arrested amid violent clashes between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters following the "Million MAGA March" in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The march drew thousands of Trump supporters – even a brief cameo by the commander in chief himself – to the capital to back the president as he contests election results that favor President-elect Joe Biden.

In scenes captured on video, small groups of Trump supporters who attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, were confronted by several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators who had gathered there.

Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water, and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, while counter-protesters cheered.

Videos show anti-Trump demonstrators shouting at families, sucker-punching people in the street, and harassing an elderly woman carrying a Trump flag.

Two young Trump supporters were reportedly doused with liquid substances and hit with eggs, a video captured by Drew Hernandez showed.

Another clip posted by Hernandez shows more young Trump supporters being followed and harassed before one of the young men asks a police officer on a bike for help.

A man with a bloody head was seen stumbling in another video before falling to the ground. Twitter user Brendan Gutenschwager, who shot the clip, said the man, a Trump supporter, was assaulted before D.C. police arrived.

In another of Gutenshwager’s clips, a protester can be seen rushing up behind a woman – who was reportedly a Trump supporter – and punching her in the head before running off.

Other videos show counter-protesters marching in the streets and tossing what appeared to be fireworks into an outdoor seating area of a restaurant while diners were seated.

Videos posted on social media also showed some demonstrators and counter-demonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps.

A man with a bullhorn yelling “Get out of here!” was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face-first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

As night fell, a Trump supporter with a bike could be seen spraying a substance as he is surrounded by a group of individuals.

Video shows the crowd tossing liquid on the man as he tries to leave. The crowd can be heard yelling, “What did you expect?” and “You better run mother------.”

Daily Caller contributor Matthew Miller shared what he described as an "all out brawl between Proud Boys and Antifa in the streets."

The Proud Boys is a pro-Trump conservative group that has engaged counter-protesters in other cities, including at least once in New York City and at several demonstrations with Antifa members on the West Coast. One of the group's leaders was injured when he was stabbed during another protest in Washington during post-Election Day demonstrations.

While multiple police lines kept the two sides apart, the nighttime clashes with counter-demonstrators led to fistfights, at least one stabbing, and 21 arrests on Saturday night.

A variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, were filed against those arrested, officials said. Two police officers were injured and several firearms were recovered by police.

President Trump lashed out against "ANTIFA SCUM" and the media on Twitter Saturday night, blasting counter-protesters as "Human Radical Left garbage."

The president also slammed Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming the Democrat was not "doing her job," and urged the city's police force to "get going – do your job and don't hold back!!"

Trump further accused the "Silent Media" of ignoring the Washington clashes, retweeting a message from Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who alleged a "total media blackout" as leftists launched "abhorrent" assaults against Trump supporters.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and Michael Ruiz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.