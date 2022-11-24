Go Back
    Macy's Thanksgiving Parade delights onlookers [SLIDESHOW]

    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to New York City for the 98th year, drawing floats and performers from across the nation to proceed through Manhattan.

    A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. 
    AP Photo/Andres Kudacki / AP Newsroom
    The Pillsbury Doughboy floats down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
    AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson / AP Images
    The Ada Twist, Scientist balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Jeenah Moon / AP Images
    Spectators toss confetti as the parade makes its way down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson / AP Images
    Spectators watch from the start point of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson / AP Images
    International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, made her parade debut Thursday morning. 
    AP Photo/Jeenah Moon / AP Images
    Tariq the "Corn Kid" celebrates Thanksgiving on the Green Giant "Harvest in the Valley" float with singer Jordan Davis during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in New York. 
    Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Green Giant / AP Images
    Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Jeenah Moon / AP Images
    The Boss Baby balloon makes its way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York.
    AP Photo/Jeenah Moon / AP Images
    Tariq the "Corn Kid" celebrates Thanksgiving on the Green Giant "Harvest in the Valley" float with singer Jordan Davis during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in New York.
    Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Green Giant / AP Images
    Cheerleaders make their way down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Jeenah Moon / AP Images
    A child watches helium balloons as they're inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in New York. 
    AP Photo/Andres Kudacki / AP Images
