Macy’s fireworks 2021 will be live on July 4 in NYC for ‘biggest show yet'

Macy’s annual July 4 fireworks display will be back, live, with New Yorkers able to see in person the "biggest show yet," Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

"Americans’ biggest fireworks display is back," de Blasio said during his daily press conference saying the low COVID-19 rates and high vaccination rates made the return of the live event possible.

Last year, the fireworks were almost exclusively pre-taped with no live crowds, culminating in a bizarre fusillade of pyrotechnics atop the Empire State Building that failed to impress.

"They are bringing back the full-scale fireworks show as we have loved it for decades and decades for all of to enjoy," the mayor added. "This is really great, a tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City."

De Blasio said Macy’s is "putting together the biggest fireworks display they ever have."

The mayor on June 1 said the fireworks display would be close to normal and be on five barges in the East River.

