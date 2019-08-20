Mackenzie Lueck’s suspected killer charged with kidnapping, sexually abusing another woman

The man suspected of killing Mackenzie Lueck, a 23-year-old University of Utah student found dead last month, was hit with new charges Tuesday stemming from allegations he kidnapped and sexually abused another woman last year, prosecutors said.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of forcible sex abuse, the Salt Lake district attorney’s office said in a statement.

An unidentified woman told police she met Ajayi on a dating app and went with him to his home, where he cooked her dinner on March 10, 2018, according to the charging documents. Ajayi then allegedly began “intensely” kissing her and touched her “between her legs.”

When the woman tried to stop Ajayi, he allegedly got on top of her, pinned her down and bit her at least three times “causing her significant pain, and left bruising and bite marks," according to the charges.

It was unclear whether police learned of the allegations before or after Lueck was found dead.

Last week, Ajayi was charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found child pornography on his computer.

He was already facing charges of aggravated murder in the killing of Lueck, who died from blunt force trauma to the head. She was discovered by police in a canyon 85 miles from Ajayi’s home.

Ajayi has been held in Salt Lake City jail since June 28.