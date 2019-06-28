Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Suspect wanted secret room with hooks on its wall built in home, contractor reveals

A handyman in Utah told Fox News exclusively on Friday the suspect arrested in the murder of a University of Utah student had asked to build a secret, soundproofed room in his home's basement with hooks on its walls.

Salt Lake City police announced the arrest Ayoola Ajayi, the owner of the home where police were seen digging holes in the backyard during a search for 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. He will face several charges including murder and obstruction of justice.

ARREST MADE IN DISAPPEARANCE OF UNIVERSITY OF UTAH STUDENT MACKENZIE LUECK

Meanwhile, Brian Wolf, a local contractor, told Fox News on Friday the individual who owned that home reached out to him in April and asked him to build a “soundproof” room there.

“He slowly added on other requests, like building a secret door and adding hooks to the wall,” Wolf said, explaining how the individual asked him to come to the home and give him an estimate for the potential project.

Wolf added the person said he wanted construction done as soon as possible, “before his girlfriend got back into town.”

The contractor, who owns a home-repair business in Utah, said he was “weirded out” by the whole scenario and turned down the job offer, telling the individual he was too busy.

Lueck was last seen after she was dropped off by a Lyft driver at a park near Salt Lake City. She hailed the ride after flying in from Los Angeles, where she had attended her grandmother's funeral.

Police said the Lyft driver has been cleared in the case and told them Lueck did not seem distressed on her way to the park. Two of Lueck's friends told Fox News they don't believe that she would intend to go to the park at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, a neighbor of the homeowner who is a person of interest told Fox News on Thursday "many women" frequented his home.

"There were always so many women coming in and out at all hours of the night," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Fox News.

Authorities said police searched the Salt Lake City home for about 19 hours for clues on Lueck's whereabouts. They said they were also looking for a mattress and box spring removed from the home last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another neighbor, Tom Camomile, defended the “person of interest,” calling him a “professional man” and a “nice guy.”

“I’m surprised because I wouldn’t take him for that but then we never really know who, what, when, where, or why but I would be really, really surprised if it turns out that he is actually involved in it,” Camomile told Fox News.

Fox News' Lucia Suarez and Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.