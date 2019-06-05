Machete-wielding Florida woman arrested in ‘ax-throwing’ bar: cops

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly walked into an “ax-throwing" bar scraping two machetes together and telling patrons “she had killed over 100 people with those machetes,” according to a report.

Victoria Morley, described as a 54-year-old transient, also allegedly threatened to kill the manager if anyone followed her out of the bar in St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Morley showed up at St. Pete Axe & Ale, a bar where guests are invited to throw axes at a wooden board -- but are not allowed to bring their own weapons -- last Friday around 7:30 p.m.

She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and posted a $500 bond, the Times reported.