Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Lyft driver charged with sexual assault on teen riding home from school

Hussain then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen on the way back to his Manassas residence

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lyft driver allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage passenger while driving the student home from school in Virginia.

The 17-year-old boy took the ride service to his school on Monday, and exchanged contact information with the suspect, according to Fox 5 DC.

After school, the student directly contacted Ejaz Hussain, 58, for a ride home, police said.

Hussain then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen on the way back to his Manassas residence.

The driver was charged with sexual battery and is reportedly being held on a $3,500 bond.

The incident comes three months after Lyft said it would work with Uber to create a database of drivers ousted for sex abuse complaints, after Uber revealed in 2019 that more than 3,000 passengers said they were victimized by drivers the year before.

Lyft has yet to follow through on its transparency pledge, citing a conflict with an ongoing legal battle with California authorities, CNN Business reported last week.

At least 72 passengers are reportedly suing Lyft for alleged rape and sexual assault incidents.

Your Money