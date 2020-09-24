Louisville police officers shot as Breonna Taylor protesters take to streets

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests; suspect in custody

At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday night as protesters flocked to the streets to rally against a grand jury's decision regarding three officers who were involved in a March drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, authorities said.

The grand jury indicted one of the officers, former Louisville Metro police Officer Brett Hankison, for wanton endangerment over stray bullets that found their way into a neighboring family’s home. He was fired in June.



Shortly after a police news conference, reports emerged on social media that a third police officer may have been injured.

Wednesday's two police victims were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, interim Louisville Metro police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters around 10 p.m. ET.



President Trump on Wednesday night tweeted he was "Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!"



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted late Wednesday, "Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn't get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Rand Paul says he'll refer Senate panels' report on Bidens, Ukraine to DOJ for criminal probe

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., plans to refer the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees' report on its investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings to the Justice Department later this week for a criminal investigation, he told "The Story" on Wednesday.

"I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal ... and probably a felony," Paul told host Martha MacCallum. "I think it's illegal to take money from a Russian politician's wife, $3.5 million -- was it reported accurately?"



Paul was referencing items from the new report, which details Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings and his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions."

The Senate committees revealed they had obtained records that “show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Acting DHS boss takes aim at 'fabricated' complaints, reports at confirmation hearing

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday fired back at a series of allegations about his time in charge of the Department of Homeland Security as he was questioned by senators during a hearing to confirm him to the role permanently.

Wolf has held the position in an acting capacity since last year, replacing then-acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan. President Trump formally nominated Wolf for the position last month.



DHS has been in the crosshairs over a number of issues, including the treatment of illegal immigrants, intelligence surrounding potential foreign interference in elections and its approach to handling anarchist violence in cities like Portland, Ore.

His testimony came amid reports the consulting firm where Wolf’s wife is an executive received more than $6 million in DHS contracts since September 2018. NBC reported the consulting company had a long history of federal contracts but worked for DHS after Wolf became Transportation Security Administration chief of staff in 2017.

Wolf said he found out about the contracts in response to media inquiries but had no role in procurements.

“Whether I was chief of staff, acting secretary, under secretary or any other position at the department, I have no role in procurements, I don’t even see procurements until they are released, in the news, on the street,” he said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham told viewers of “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday night that riots in the aftermath of a Louisville grand jury indicting one of three officers in the Breanna Taylor case were “being fueled in part by a lie.” The lie, she said, was “that America is a systemically racist country” that hasn’t made progress on race issues since the 1950s and 1960s.

