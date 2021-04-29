Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid to retire

Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot during the no-knock raid resulting in Breonna Taylor's March 2020 death, is retiring.

Taylor's boyfriend, who said he feared the police were intruders during the botched drug raid, shot Mattingly, 48, in the leg; officers returned fire, ultimately killing Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT.

The LMPD confirmed Mattingly's retirement to Fox News on Thursday, saying he has preliminary plans to leave the department on June 1.

The department did not share any further statements. Mattingly's attorney, Kent Wicker, shared a Wednesday statement from Mattingly announcing his retirement with Fox News.

"Serving as a police officer for the past 21 years has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life," Mattingly said. "Having this opportunity in the city I grew up in and love has made that choice an even greater honor. I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville."

He added that it is his "hope and prayer, that moving forward," Louisville "can heal and unite."

"My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come. The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision," he said, referencing Attorney General Merrick Garland's Monday announcement that the Justice Department could be investigating the Taylor raid.

"I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner," Mattingly continued.

The LMPD's police chief reprimanded Mattingly in a March 29 letter over what he described as the sergeant's inappropriate use of email.

Mattingly had previously sent an email criticizing the police chief and Louisville mayor for failing police "in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses," according to the Associated Press.

Mattingly is in the process of writing a book about the deadly shooting titled: "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."

The book, which was previously set to be published by Simon & Schuster, will now be distributed by the Tennesee-based Post Hill Press, Simon & Schuster told Fox News in an April statement suggesting it was not previously made aware of the author's decision to choose another publisher.

Two other LMPD officers who fired their guns the night of the raid have been dismissed. One of them, Brett Hankison, is facing wanton endangerment charges for putting Taylor’s neighbors in danger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.