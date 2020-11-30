Louisville coffee shop customer pays it forward with random act of kindness

Sometimes you just need a break.

Fante's Coffee in Louisville received a random act of kindness that could not have come at a better time as the shop struggles to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently the three-year-old outpost, received a major boost from a regular customer who often works from the coffee shop. It began with a $1,000 donation.

But the kindness didn't stop there.

Owner Leo Fante, told Louisville TV station, WLKY, "Then he came back and said, 'How's it going?' I said, 'Really well.' He said, 'I'd like to do another $1,500.'"

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING IMAGES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The java joint's guardian angel also picked up a $2,500 tab – giving a free cup to any local at the café.

The store’s owner is grateful because his space had to be creative to survive.

"We didn't have a drive-thru and we really didn't have curbside or any of that. We just closed," said Fante.

"I don't want to lay my people off, we want to keep them employed," he said. "We've been able to keep 100% of our staff on board."

Thanks to his good Samaritan he and his shop can keep the coffee flowing for a while!