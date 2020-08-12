Gunman on the loose amid active shooter situation at Louisiana hospital

An active shooter situation unfolding for hours at a Louisiana hospital early Wednesday has left one man wounded, as police search for the gunman believed to be on the loose somewhere inside the building.

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. at the St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport, La.

Taniel Cole, 41, allegedly shot another man in the leg inside the building. The victim, who has not been named by authorities, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Shreveport Police Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA.

A SWAT hostage negotiator team with the Shreveport Police Department, as well as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, remains at the scene.

Police are searching for Cole at the hospital but are unsure if he already left the building on foot or in a vehicle, Willhite said. Residents in the surrounding Highland neighborhood were advised to stay inside.