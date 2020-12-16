Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Louisiana woman murdered in New Orleans is 2nd person on football team to be killed in 2020, report says

Woman, 26, found fatally shot inside car in New Orleans

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Louisiana woman was the second member of her New Orleans football team to be murdered this year, according to police.

Brittany Stevenson, 26, identified by local news station WWL, was fatally shot while sitting in her car.

Officers from the New Orleans Police Department were called shortly before midnight on Dec. 8 to Music Street in the Gentilly neighborhood. There, they discovered Stevenson in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in an email to Fox News on Wednesday.  

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police still are looking for her attacker.

More than 170 murders have been reported in New Orleans so far this year, according to the report.

Stevenson was the second member of the New Orleans Hurricanes to be killed so far this year, her coach, Rodney Smith, told WWL. The report did not include information about the first murder.

The Hurricanes are a pro women's football team playing in Division III of the WFA.

Smith told the station Stevenson, who had a young daughter, "wasn’t a troublemaker."

"She was the life of the party," he told the station. "Well, the team is taking it very hard. Because we are a close family. We do a lot together. We do community service together … It’s just sad, really sad."

Stevenson’s former team, the New Orleans Hippies, is reportedly offering $2,500 for information about the attack.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.