Louisiana
Published

Louisiana woman accused of writing students fake doctor's notes for $20 each

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Some high school students in Louisiana were apparently able to get out of school because of a medical clinic employee who allegedly wrote them phony doctor's notes — for $20 each.

Belina Fondren, 52, is accused of selling fake medical excuses to two students at Evans High School, officials said. She allegedly sold the doctor's notes to two different students on 14 occasions.

It was widely known among students that Fondren wrote fake medical notes for money, WVUE reported, citing the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Belina Fondren, 52, allegedly sold fake medical excuse notes to students at Evans High School in Louisiana, according to officials. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said a physician received a call from the Vernon Parish School Board about the apparent absence notes. The physician told authorities he didn't treat the students, and he didn't authorize their medical excuse notes.

Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic. She was arrested Oct. 23 and was charged with filing or maintaining false public records, the sheriff's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.