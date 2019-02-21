A Louisiana woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting her pet llama who she claims attacked her last week, according to reports.

Madeline Bourgeois, 67, told St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies that "Earl" attacked her on Friday while she was working in her pasture. She said she hit the llama repeatedly and returned with a gun and fired several shots at him, according to a sheriff's office statement.

Earl was not killed from the gunshots, but deputies said they found him limping when they arrived on the property, KATC reported. The St. Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue said Earl was treated for a fractured rib and gunshot wounds. His condition was unclear as of Thursday.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz conceded that Bourgeois was right to defend herself while she was being attacked, "but was no longer in danger after escaping the pasture."

“Ms. Bourgeois retrieved a gun and then returned and shot the llama, which constitutes the charge of felony cruelty to animals. Bourgeois should have called a vet or animal control for assistance,” Guidroz said.

Bourgeois was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. It's unclear if she has a lawyer. The reported incident took place in Opelousas, which is about 30 minutes north of Lafayette.