Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana storm prompts Coast Guard search off Grand Isle for ‘multiple people in the water’

Stormy conditions and wind gusts of 75 mph caused rough waters in the Gulf of Mexico, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. Coast Guard search got underway Tuesday after a report of "multiple people in the water" off Grand Isle, Louisiana, according to reports.

One boat that capsized – a commercial lift boat -- had 18 people aboard, WWL-TV of New Orleans reported.

By 9 p.m., six people had been rescued, Coast Guard spokesman Jonathan Lally told WAFB-TV of Baton Rouge.

"Currently we have multiple Coast Guard assets as well as Good Samaritan vessels searching for people off of a capsized lift vessel," Lally told the station.

Stormy conditions and wind gusts of 75 mph caused rough waters in the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in at least one boat capsizing, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

LOUISIANA AUTHORITIES FIND BODY IN MISSISSIPPI RIVER AS SEARCH FOR MISSING LSU STUDENT KORI GAUTHIER CONTINUES

Louisiana resident Simon Bruce said people fell overboard from more than one boat. He said the "mayday" calls that went out were the most he had ever heard at one time, the station reported.

"I’m on the boat and we’re doing 4 knots, keeping the bow in the wind," Bruce told FOX 8. "Waves are breaking over the bow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Facebook user claimed several people had been rescued, NOLA.com reported.

Coast Guard spokesman Lally said the search would include the use of helicopters if conditions make it possible, the FOX 8 report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money