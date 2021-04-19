Louisiana shooting leaves at least 5 hospitalized: report

At least five people were hospitalized Sunday following a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to reports.

Those injured were taken to area hospitals in connection with the shooting on Hearne Avenue, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time.

Authorities said they responded to reports of traffic congestion in the area when gunfire erupted, according to Shreveport's KSLA.

COAST GUARD RECOVERS 2 MORE BODIES OFF LOUISIANA COAST FOLLOWING SEACOR POWER DISASTER

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting. As of early Monday, the condition of the victims was unknown.

Police had 21 units on the scene where the incident occurred, 911 dispatch records show, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with more information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.