Louisiana
Published

Louisiana IHOP employees come under hail of gunfire, one killed

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
At least one person is dead and another has been injured by gunfire at an IHOP in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, according to preliminary reports.

The gunfire erupted at the restaurant along Siegen Lane around noon, WBRZ reported, citing the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. 

The outlet quoted officials who said two people got out of a vehicle and fired at two employees who were standing outside the restaurant. One of them was killed during the hail of bullets. 

That vehicle was later found burning in a neighborhood and had reportedly been stolen from Ascension Parish, according to the station. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Your Money