Louisiana police officer's boyfriend shot and killed her, chief says; 2 others arrested

The boyfriend of the 22-year-old rookie Louisiana police officer brutally shot and killed as she was heading to work the night shift is believed to be the person who pulled the trigger, police said Wednesday.

Treveon Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Shreveport Officer Chateri Payne a week ago.

Glenn Frierson, 38, and Lawrence Pierre, 22, were also taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

“We are still mourning the heinous murder of Officer Payne…we can have some peace in taking three evil cowards off of our streets so they cannot harm anyone else,” police Chief Ben Raymond told reporters Wednesday.

He said Payne, who graduated from the police academy Nov. 16 and was in her uniform on her way to work when she was attacked, died within hours of being shot multiple times outside of her home.

Anderson, who is also the father of the couple’s young daughter, told police he was inside the residence at the time of the shooting and ran outside when he heard the gunshots. He claimed he shot at a person wearing all white clothing – who he thought was the suspect – before noticing Payne had been shot.

“We believe that Anderson shot and killed her and concocted the false narrative of her being murdered by an unknown suspect,” Raymond added.

The other two men – Frierson and Pierre – are believed to have been accomplices to Anderson, Raymond said. However, he said detectives don’t have information indicating the other men were present at the shooting.

The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

“We will never understand the evil in this world,” Raymond said. “We may never know if Officer Payne’s chosen profession contributed to her death.”

The police chief said one of the men apprehended is believed to be a deputy clerk at the local juvenile justice court, but could not confirm it.

It is unclear the relationship between Payne and the other two men arrested, however, Pierre was among the more than 2,800 people listed among her Facebook “friends,” Shreveport Times reported.

“The day of Payne’s graduation, Anderson celebrated the milestone on Facebook, writing: “It was a long journey lot of early mornings and waiting but it worth every minute for you to chase your dream and be successful. May God continue to bless you in your career and our relationship. I’m so proud of you and the woman you have became. I love u baby."

On both of their social media accounts, people mention the pair were engaged to be married.

Raymond said Payne’s child was inside the residence at the time of the shooting but did not witness the incident.