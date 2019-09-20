Louisiana police officer killed, another wounded, and 2 suspects are held

A Louisiana police officer was killed Friday and another was wounded following a vehicle chase in a New Orleans-area suburb, authorities said.

Witnesses said the chase began after a traffic stop near State Routes 22 and 190 near Mandeville.

A suspect got out of the vehicle and allegedly shot at a Mandeville police officer, who died. Another officer arrived and was shot as well, WVUE-TV reported.

"We have a wife that is grieving. We have children that are grieving," Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker told reporters at a news conference.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said the injured officer was grazed. It was unclear whether the officers returned fire. The identities of the officers were not released.

Two suspects were taken into custody, Smith's office said.

Gov. John Bol Edwards tweeted about the deadly attack.

"Our hearts go out to the officer’s family and friends, the people of Mandeville and the entire law enforcement community. Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and me in praying for our state today. #lagov #lalege," he posted.

Missy Noel, who was at a golf tournament nearby, told NOLA.com that golfers were ordered off the course and told to shelter inside.

The last Mandeville police officer to die in the line of duty was in 1958, the station reported.