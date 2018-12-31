Louisiana police department offers to test meth for Zika virus

A police department in Louisiana says it wants to make sure its resident's drugs are pure.

The Hanrahan Police Department is offering -- with tongue firmly planted in cheek -- to test people's methamphetamine to make sure it's free of the Zika virus, urging crystal meth users to come on down to the station and even offering to make a house call.

"If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus," the Harahan Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. "Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home."

The department's cheeky post quickly went viral, garnering more than 3,300 shares.

While the message may have been comical, police said the problem in their community is severe.

"Folks, the drug epidemic is real...praying 2019 brings solutions to a real national epidemic," Harahan Police Officer Keith Moody wrote. "We will continue to aggressively enforce drug laws and work with fellow agencies to combat the illegal enterprises that are literally killing more than 100 people a day with illicit drugs."