Louisiana police accuse 3 women of assaulting restaurant hostess enforcing coronavirus social distancing measures

A teenage Louisiana restaurant hostess was assaulted after police said she told a large group of women demanding to be seated together that she could only seat six of them at a table due to coronavirus social distancing measures.

It happened Sunday at a Chile’s Bar & Grill in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Thursday that three women who were in the group had been arrested on battery charges. Two were booked into the jail and released; the third was issued a summons.

WBRZ-TV reported on the incident Friday while interviewing the hostess, Kelsy Wallace.

"She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted,” she said. “That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17 years old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40."

Kelsy told the station they were on her, beating her.

“I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me,” she said. “And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Kelsy said the women became upset when she seated six at one table and told the others that there were still too many of them to seat at a second table so she would have to get the manager, according to the station.

She showed the station a bald spot where hair had been ripped out. She also needed five stitches to close a wound above her eye.

Police said the women who were arrested were Tammy Dabney, 48; Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46.