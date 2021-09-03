Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Guard
Published

Louisiana National Guard soldier found dead in parking lot

National Guard soldiers from several states has been active in relief efforts following Hurricane Ida, which swept through the Louisiana coast last weekend.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Louisiana National Guard soldier was found dead Friday in a state Department of Public Safety parking lot, officials said. 

The unidentified soldier was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene in Baton Rouge, the National Gaurd said in a news release. 

Guardsmen continuing to stage MREs, water and supersacks of sand in preparation to respond to the citizens of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida makes landfall. A Guard soldier was found dead Friday in a Department of Public Safety parking lot in Baton Rouge.

Guardsmen continuing to stage MREs, water and supersacks of sand in preparation to respond to the citizens of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida makes landfall. A Guard soldier was found dead Friday in a Department of Public Safety parking lot in Baton Rouge. (LA National Guard)

A cause of death has not been determined. The Louisiana State Police is investigating.

The name of the soldier is being withheld pending 24 hours after the notification of the next of kin, officials said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Guard soldiers from several states has been active in relief efforts following Hurricane Ida, which swept through the Louisiana coast last weekend, leaving many without power and crippling essential services in impacted areas.

Your Money