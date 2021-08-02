Louisiana man accused of killing his grandma, stabbing mom, and wounding three others during rampage: police

A Louisiana man is in custody after he allegedly killed his grandmother, stabbed his mother and shot three others during a rampage in Baton Rouge on Sunday, according to authorities.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it received a call just before 9 a.m. regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a home in the Wimbledon Estates neighborhood and found the grandmother, Dianne Gafford, 78, dead inside.

The suspect, Aaron Morgan, 28, had stabbed his grandmother and mother at the home, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at a news conference. The unidentified mom is in stable condition in the hospital.

After the stabbing, Morgan stole his grandmother's car and drove to a shopping center where police believe he attempted to ditch the car and steal another, Gautreaux said. While in the parking lot, the sheriff said Morgan shot three people in two separate vehicles and stole another car.

The three victims — a man and two women — were hospitalized in stable condition, he added.

Gautreaux said the shootings took place in front of a medical center. He noted that staff there were able to render aid to the victims before they were transported to a local hospital.

Morgan was spotted by deputies a short time later and he ditched the stolen vehicle, Gautreaux said.

"He got out and there was a short foot pursuit," the sheriff said. "Deputies fired at the subject after he brandished a gun and pointed it towards them. It's unclear at this time whether he fired a shot or not. But deputies fired their weapons at him, striking him twice."

Morgan remains in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover, Gautreaux added. There is no known motive.

He will be charged with his grandmother’s murder, along with the other shootings upon his release from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.