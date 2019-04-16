Louisiana man charged with 100 counts of 1st-degree rape from allegations dating back 40 years

A 71-year-old Louisiana man was charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape after allegations surfaced of criminal sexual conduct involving minors dating as far back as the 1970s.

Deputies received a tip on April 1 that Harvey Joseph Fountain was sexually involved with juveniles in the Pineville area, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

An investigation allegedly uncovered evidence supporting the allegations that Fountain had perpetrated the sexually-based crimes upon minors at various locations he had resided in the Pineville area. Deputies said the alleged crimes began in the early 1970s and continued through the early 1980s.

GROOM ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AT WEDDING RECEPTION APPEARS IN COURT WITH WIFE: REPORT

Fountain was arrested on April on 50 counts of first-degree rape. Days later, additional victims were identified – the sheriff’s office hasn’t said how many – and the still-jailed Fountain was charged with an additional 50 counts of first-degree rape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He remains jailed on the initial $500,000 bond. Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests or charges are possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.